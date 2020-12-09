Pacelli advances in GHSA Girls Flag Football state tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pacelli Vikings made early scores stand in a 9-0 win over the McDonough Warhawks on Wednesday night in first round play in the GHSA 1A-5A Girls Flag Football state tournament. The game was played at Pacelli’s Deimel Field.
Bradley Delelio downed Warhawks quarterback Angie Forbes in the end zone on the third play of the game to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead. The Pacelli offense then turned their opening possession into points thanks to a 41-yard touchdown sprint by Anne-Marie Robinson.
McDonough scored late in the first half on a 60-yard run by Forbes, but the Vikings defense kept the Warhawks off the board the rest of the way.
Pacelli will host Dodge County in the second round of the playoffs next Tuesday night.
GHSA 1A-5A first round scores
Pacelli 9, McDonough 7
Columbus 29, Lakeside-Evans 6
Kendrick 30, Ola 0
Carver 6, Locust Grove 0
Harris County 29, Evans 6
Grovetown 6, Northside 0
Greenbrier 4, Shaw 0
Mary Persons 30, Jordan 0
