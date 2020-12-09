Path2College presents donation to Children’s Miracle Network of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Path2College donated a check to the Children’s Miracle Network of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Wednesday.
The check was for $1,529, which represents the 529 Plan. The 529 Plan is a state sponsored college savings plan.
The Children’s Miracle Network plans on using the money in support of all newborn and pediatric care areas, including patient care, capital improvements, and technology.
“We do this at the end of the year because it emphasizes the gift of giving, and this is the season of giving,” said Mitch Seabaugh, executive director of 529 Plan. “So, we wanted to demonstrate that we’re making a contribution of the importance of giving.”
“Every single dollar giving goes directly back to our local kids, our tiniest most precious patients who need us. So, we are so thankful. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network officer at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Path2College has been in partnership with Piedmont Columbus Regional since 2016 with its annual 529 Day baby celebration. The first baby born on May 29 receives a college savings contribution.
