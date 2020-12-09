State, local law enforcement on the watch for speeders, drunk drivers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several state and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to increase enforcement of traffic laws throughout the holiday season.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and local law enforcement are warning drivers particularly about the dangers of drinking and driving.
The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Dec. 18 and runs through Jan. 1.
During that time, law enforcement officers will be keeping an even more watchful eye out for drivers drinking and driving, speeding, breaking the hands-free law and all other traffic laws to decrease the number of accidents and traffic-related deaths.
“Even though we have seen a decrease in the amount of vehicles on our roads this year because of the pandemic, the number of people killed in traffic crashes in 2020 in Georgia has not decreased, and that is totally unacceptable,” GOHS Director Allen Poole said.
During last year’s Christmas holiday period, 14 people were killed in traffic-related fatalities and 124 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. During the New Year’s holiday period, two people were killed and 160 were arrested.
Officials urge you to plan ahead with a designated driver and if you have had too much to drink, call a sober friend or taxi to take you home.
