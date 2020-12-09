Suspect wanted in check fraud case in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a check fraud case.
Photos released by the police department show a female suspect occupying a black SUV.
Police say the dealer tag on the vehicle is most likely stolen as the particular dealership says there has not been a similar vehicle on its lot for an extended period of time.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4344.
