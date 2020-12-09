Suspect wanted in check fraud case in Columbus

Suspect wanted in check fraud case in Columbus (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | December 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 3:31 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a check fraud case.

Photos released by the police department show a female suspect occupying a black SUV.

Police say the dealer tag on the vehicle is most likely stolen as the particular dealership says there has not been a similar vehicle on its lot for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4344.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle (Source: Columbus Police Department)

