Thawing Out for the Rest of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Frosty, freezing, and foggy across the Valley for Wednesday morning, but once we thaw out into the afternoon, the rest of the week looks much warmer in comparison. Highs this afternoon will return to the 60s with mid to upper 60s possible through the weekend. Though temperatures will still fall to the 30s tomorrow, not as many of us will be close to freezing, so unless you have any plants more sensitive to cold weather, frost shouldn’t be as big of an issue overnight. Apart from some thin clouds passing through, plenty of dry sunshine around for today and Thursday, but expect an increase in cloud cover throughout the day on Friday before we transition to a more unsettled pattern for the weekend.
Bear in mind, we are very uncertain about how the rain coverage will transpire this weekend, as our global models we use to build are forecasts are in significant disagreement. We feel confident about rain moving in late Saturday into early Sunday, but the question is, will the rain come to end for the latter half of the weekend or will wet weather linger through Monday? For now, we’re forecasting 30-40% coverage on Saturday and Sunday with isolated showers possible on Monday followed by another shot of winter-like air through the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted as we adjust our forecast in the coming days.
