Thawing Out for the Rest of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Frosty, freezing, and foggy across the Valley for Wednesday morning, but once we thaw out into the afternoon, the rest of the week looks much warmer in comparison. Highs this afternoon will return to the 60s with mid to upper 60s possible through the weekend. Though temperatures will still fall to the 30s tomorrow, not as many of us will be close to freezing, so unless you have any plants more sensitive to cold weather, frost shouldn’t be as big of an issue overnight. Apart from some thin clouds passing through, plenty of dry sunshine around for today and Thursday, but expect an increase in cloud cover throughout the day on Friday before we transition to a more unsettled pattern for the weekend.