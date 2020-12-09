Victorian Front Porch Tour kicks off in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Victorian Front Porch Tour kicked off in Opelika Wednesday night. It’s one of the southeast’s top-rated tourism events.
Dozens of homes in Opelika’s northside historic district are transformed into a Christmas spectacular. Homes are decorated with life-size Christmas characters, angels, and more.
The public can drive through, take carriage rides on select evening, or join the bike tour Thursday. The tour begins at Heritage House on North 8th Street and 2nd Avenue.
“Bringing out your entire family, throwing in some carols on the radio, queuing those up as you’re riding around really can get you out of your house and get you some of that joyful merriment Christmas is meant to bring. It’s just cool and weird and something you’re only going to find in Opelika,” said volunteer Dani Nelson.
Admission is free.
Streets will be closed Saturday to allow people to walk through the tour. There will also be a tree lighting and music Saturday.
