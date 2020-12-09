Vinyard signs with Belmont-Abbey

“It means a lot to me.” Vinyard said. “I’ve been wanting this dream for a while now and the fact that I can finally make it come true means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to my family, and I think this is going to help me grow as a man and a person. It feels really good to have my friends and family here and everybody that means everything to me to see me sign. All the people I love are here and that means a lot.”