Warming Trend Kicking In; Rain Back for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another freeze early on Wednesday morning, we have a warming trend to talk about as we head through the rest of this week. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s for Thursday and Friday with the potential for some 70 degree readings in spots. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with no chance of any rain. Our next storm system will bring rain by the weekend with the greatest coverage of showers late Saturday into Saturday night. Sunday looks mostly dry at this point, but we can’t rule out a few lingering showers on Sunday. Another burst of moisture has the potential to move across the area on Monday, so we’ll keep clouds in the forecast and mention isolated showers, but Saturday evening and night will be the rainiest part of this forecast for sure. Conditions will turn cooler and drier into next week with highs back in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Look for another rain chance by the end of next week.