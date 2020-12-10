Annual Cops, Kids, and Christmas provides children in the Chattahoochee Valley with holiday gifts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police across the Chattahoochee Valley are making some children’s Christmas a little better this year.
It’s part of the annual Cops, Kids, and Christmas program.
Fifty children were selected to meet with officers from multiple agencies at the Columbus Civic Center Thursday. The children rode in squad cars to Walmart to shop with their cop. They were able to shop for gifts for themselves and their families.
“This is probably the number one event that we do every year and it’s really important to the entire FOP group. I think that this is going to be a little joy and happiness in everybody’s 2020 and we all need a little bit of that don’t we,” said Sgt. Kelly Phillips with the Columbus Police Department.
The program is the charitable arm with the St. Michael Fund to bring a little happiness to some children who may not have been able to have had a happy Christmas.
