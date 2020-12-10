Chattahoochee Valley residents express mixed opinions about COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are no approved COVID-19 vaccines in the United States quite yet.
However, many are already making the decision whether or not they will get it when it’s available.
Public confidence is growing in the COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Pew Research Center. However, in Columbus opinions are mixed.
Coronavirus vaccines are already being given out in the United Kingdom. However, the United States is waiting on authorization. As it gets closer, people are doing their research to decide whether or not they plan to get the vaccine.
“I feel, yay. I think that the closer we can get, not to eradicating it because it’s going to be around for a long time, but the closer we can get to herd immunity, the better off we’ll all be faster,” Kirin Wilson said.
“I’m a little cautious with the vaccine given the history of vaccines in America and African Americans. I’m going to take it nevertheless, but I’m cautious about it,” Gabrielle Dixon said.
“I think that’s a good call,” Presley Simmons said.
Although these three women are planning on being vaccinated, many others are not. Some said online they will not be taking it because it was rushed. Others said with time and evidence, they’ll consider it.
Outside of the original question of whether or not to get the vaccine, some are wondering if the government will mandate it.
“I don’t think we should have mandatory vaccinations, I think whoever wants to get it should. It’s America right, we have a choice,” Dixon said.
“I think I would look at it the way we look at public schooling. It’s mandatory to be vaccinated in public schools. People usually aren’t up in arms about that, so I don’t see the difference in being up in arms about this,” Wilson said.
Attorney Katonga Wright said a 1905 decision by the Supreme Court says if a vaccine is mandated, you have to take it. There are no exceptions.
“Unless you have definitive proof it’s going to cause severe health concerns or death,” Wright said.
