Christmas In A Railroad Town bringing Christmas cheer to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An annual east Alabama Christmas event is making its return to Historic Downtown Opelika.
Christmas In A Railroad Town is being presented by the Auburn Opelika Lifestyle Group at Prestige Properties.
Families can take part in dozens of holiday activities including crafts, socially distant pictures with Santa, train rides, petting zoo, pony rides, live music and more.
“Christmas In A Railroad Town is East Alabama’s largest annual Christmas event, bringing joy to thousands each year,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “With many new activities and the addition of more downtown Christmas decorations, this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before!”
Shops, businesses and restaurants in downtown Opelika will be open late during the event.
Admission to the event is free, but some activities may have a cost associated with them.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Christmas In A Railroad Town is taking place Friday, Dec. 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
