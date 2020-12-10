City of Columbus names Chance Corbett new Emergency Management Director

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has a new Emergency Management Director after the recent retirement of the previous director.
Chance Corbett, who currently serves on the Russell County Commission, will assume the position of EMA Director on Jan. 4.
He replaces former EMA Director Riley Land, who recently retired.
Corbett, a Russell County native, has years of experience in EMA work. This includes years as the Russell County EMA director, and his current position as director of emergency management at Auburn University.
Corbett said emergency management is all about planning for the worst and hoping for the best.
“It’s making sure Columbus has everything they need to get through an emergency, well first off prepare for it, get through it, then recover from it,” said Corbett.
Corbett said with years of public safety experience, he is excited about crossing over the river to work in Columbus.
He said Columbus has fantastic leadership with Mayor Skip Henderson and new Fire Chief Sal Scarpa. Corbett said he’s ready to join the team in the new year.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.