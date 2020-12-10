Columbus man shares his experience working on Biden campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia has lived up to its name as battleground state throughout the 2020 campaign season with election officials recertifying the results following recounts requested by the Trump campaign.
President-elect Joe Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the Peach State since 1992.
One of the Biden campaign’s senior officials in Georgia helped make history while working from his home in Columbus as Georgia’s political advisor for the Biden campaign. Dominick Perkins said his main role included managing the campaign’s relationships with elected officials throughout the state and elected officials outside the state wanting to help with the campaign in Georgia.
“That’s a story I’m going to be able to tell my grandkids when I’m much older, that I got to be really part of history,” Perkins said.
Perkins started working with the campaign earlier this year for the primaries. Then, they had to rethink their plans when the pandemic hit.
“You have to really over communicate on details because you’re not face-to-face with a person,” he said.
Along with communication, Perkins said another challenge the pandemic poses is personal interaction with voters. However, Perkins was still able to help plan rallies and events for the Biden campaign in Georgia, including a visit by the president-elect in Atlanta.
“Knowing that this is being talked about nationally and I’m playing a role, playing a pretty large role in this event taking place was just a wow moment over and over again, no matter how many times I heard it on the news,” Perkins explained.
Alton Russell with the Columbus-Muscogee County Republicans said drawing big name candidates to Georgia and Columbus remains important.
“We had candidates here. We had rallies here. We had a lot of energy that was brought forth by the candidates and going out into the community with our voters, and we had a lot of face time with those candidates,” Russell said.
Perkins’ work with the campaign continued following the election. During the audit and recounts, Perkins said he mainly focused on answering questions for elected officials.
Perkins prides himself on being based out of Columbus throughout his work with the campaign.
“Being able to be part of making history in Georgia, in the country and doing it from Columbus, getting to do so much of my work as someone based in Columbus, it’s an honor,” he said.
Perkins said he has no formal role with Biden’s transition right now. Perkins did say he has taken on the role as the political advisor of the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Coordinated Runoff Campaign Team.
