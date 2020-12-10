Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near First Ave.

Rayne Hicks was last seen near the 2700 block of First Ave. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | December 10, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 2:34 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Rayne Elizabeth Hicks was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of First Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 1:50 p.m. She escaped from DFCS custody.

Hicks was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with the word “Thrasher” on the front. She weighs approximately 223 pounds and is 5-feet-4-inches tall. She was carrying a black trash bag. Her hair is usually braided.

If you have any information on Hicks’ whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

