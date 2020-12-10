Ft. Gaines family continues Christmas light display tradition

FORT GAINES, Ga. (WTVM) - For 34 years, one family has decorated their home for the holidays and despite the pandemic, the holiday spirit continues.
Every night in Fort Gaines, Ralph and Rachel Estes’ lights can be seen starting at 6 p.m. with a countdown that lasts through New Year’s Eve.
Ralph Estes said preparations start in October and he and his wife do all the work alone. The two shared how travelers from as far as Russia come down to see the lights and explained how happy they are to spread holiday cheer during trying times.
“Well, I think all of us need cheering up from time to time, especially this year. “2020 has been one of those years that needed cheering up. “They can stay in their own vehicles, drive through and enjoy the sites. We love doing that and to see the excitement and joy they express just gives us joy in our hearts,” said the Estes.’
The Estes’ said they also try to greet families with a treat and if they have a pet they would also get a treat.
The home is located on Eufaula Road Georgia Highway 39.
