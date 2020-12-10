Gov. Ivey awards $1M to agencies assisting east Ala. domestic violence, child abuse victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is providing more than $1,000,000 in grants to six east Alabama non-profits that provide services for victims of domestic violence and child abuse.
“Victims of domestic violence and child abuse deserve to have somewhere and someone to turn to and trust in their time of need,” Gov. Ivey said. “These agencies are staffed with understanding and compassionate people that help victims through their terrible ordeals.”
The organizations receiving grants include:
Columbus Alliance for Battered Women, Inc. - Receiving $91,000 with matching funds of $22,750 to provide crisis intervention, legal advocacy and comprehensive support for victims of domestic violence in Russell County
Domestic Violence Intervention Center - Receiving $236,000 with matching funds of $59,000 to provide an emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis telephone line, support groups, court advocacy and more to victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.
Rape Counselors of East Alabama - Receiving $137,000 with matching funds of $34,250 to provide services, including hospital accompaniment and legal assistance, to victims of sexual abuse and their families in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.
Russell County Child Advocacy Center - Receiving $69,000 with matching funds of $17,250 to provides counseling, advocacy, forensic interviews and other services to child victims, as well as family members not involved in the abuse.
Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center - Receiving $155,000 with matching funds of $38,750 to provide forensic interviews, counseling and medical exams for child victims in Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.
Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services - Receiving $340,000 with matching funds of $85,000 to fund Keeping Family Connections, a supervised visitation program that provides visitation to children in Lee County and non-custodial parents.
Funds for the grants are being made available from the U.S. Department of Justice and are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
