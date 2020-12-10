Man convicted in 2016 triple murder in Upatoi motioning for retrial

UPATOI, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the three men charged in the murder of three Upatoi family members in 2016 is motioning for a retrial.
Rufus Burks is the sole suspect who stood trial. His codefendants, Javarceay Tapley and Raheam Gibson, pleaded guilty.
The family - a grandmother, son, and granddaughter - were found brutally beaten and murdered in their Bentley Drive home in January 2016. Gloria Short, Caleb Short, and Giana Lindsey died from blunt force trauma and were found in various rooms in the home, according to authorities.
Tapley is serving life in prison, Gibson is serving 30 years, and Burks is currently set to serve two consecutive life sentences. Burks’ attorney, Jennifer Curry, said the motion for a new trial was pushed to Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
