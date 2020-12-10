One man shot, killed after answering the door in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is dead and his killer is on the loose, according to police.
Police say they were called to the 100 block of Lanett Ave. at approximately 8:48 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a person who had been shot.
Officers found 24-year-old Kendarrius Cameron on the front porch of a home suffering a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Wellstar West Georgia where he was later pronounced dead.
An initial investigation found that an unknown suspect reportedly knocked on Cameron’s door before entering the home and shooting Cameron. The suspect then reportedly ran from the scene heading east.
A description of the suspect is not known at this time.
Anyone with information on Cameron’s murder is asked to contact investigators at 706-883-2603.
