Several court offices close at Columbus Government Center due to COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several court offices at the Columbus Government Center are closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Several employees at the government center tested positive for the virus. The outbreak is centered on the fourth-floor sheriff’s office, the eighth-floor clerk of municipal court, as well as state court.
According to municipal court clerk Vivian Bishop, a portion of the state court is temporarily suspended on the second floor of the government center. Four out of 13 employees in municipal court have tested positive. The municipal court closed Tuesday after the results came in, and reopened after being cleaned and sanitized.
