Tigers ready for showdown with Jefferson Dragons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a long time coming for the Carver Tigers, but coach Corey Joyner’s crew is back in the game at a statewide level. Now, it’s state quarterfinals time and the third-ranked Tigers know they’ll have their hands full when they face another unbeaten team in second-ranked Jefferson.
They came into the season dependent on having key underclassmen continuing to develop. Junior quarterback D.J. Riles did just that, keying an offense that’s averaging 38-plus points a game.
“Consistency with D.J.,” Joyner said. “He has really elevated his game as far as getting us out of trouble, getting us into plays that we need to get in, making big plays with his feet, also throwing the ball downfield.”
“I’ve just got to be a leader, then everybody else will follow,” said Riles. “It’s motivating the team to come play with you and play to their best.”
The Tigers defense has been stellar in the playoffs, allowing just three points in two games, and coming up with goal line stands in the clutch. But this week will be a whole different deal. The Jefferson Dragons offense has been a powerhouse. They’ve outscored their two playoff opponents 100-0, and will force the Tigers defense to adapt.
“When you play ten games straight versus a spread offense and now you have to go into a flexbone-type offense, it kind of throws away your whole philosophy of the way you do things, the way you practice, so it’s going to be a little challenging.” Joyner said.
Junior middle linebacker James Jackson is ready to play assignment football
“We have to tell our d-linemen this isn’t necessarily a game for them, but we have to step up in the second level of defense from the linebackers and the safeties,” said Jackson. “We have to take our man, we have to take the first option, the second option, and the third option, so we have to do a lot of talking. We have to be very confident in what we’re doing.)”
The Tigers are confident, and proud of the fact that they’ve taken the program to heights unseen in seven years, with thoughts of maybe going all the way like they did back in 2007.
“The last time we went to the quarterfinals was 2013 when my older brother was here,” Jackson said. “I play a lot for him. I wear 55 because of him, so it means a lot to me to know we’re back at this milestone again.”
“It’s going to take everybody playing their best and listening to the coaches,” said Riles. “If we do that, we can survive anything and win state. ‘Why not us?’ is right. We can beat anybody. We’re Carver, so why not?”
The Tigers and Jefferson Dragons tee it up Friday night at 7:30 pm ET at Jefferson Memorial Stadium.
