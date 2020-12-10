Turning Milder; Rain on the Horizon

Two batches of wet weather will move in over the weekend: the first late Saturday into early Sunday followed by the next system late Sunday into early Monday. Despite the chance for rain, no day looks to be a washout, so expect dry weather and even sun at times over the weekend—just have the WTVM Weather app handy, so you can track the incoming showers. These upcoming rounds of unsettled weather precede a cold front moving across the Southeast next Monday, which will cause temperatures to drop during the afternoon hours. Tuesday looks chilly again in the 50s and 30s with a dose of sunshine before the possibility of more wet weather looms on the horizon for mid-week.