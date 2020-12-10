Turning Milder; Rain on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to a chilly start across Georgia and Alabama, but the warming trend that kicked off yesterday will really be in full swing this afternoon as highs top out nicely near 70. We can expect a similar scenario for Friday and the weekend with above average temperatures, and mornings nowhere near as cold as we started the week. Sunshine today will give way to a few more clouds tomorrow, but any rain should hold off until the weekend.
Two batches of wet weather will move in over the weekend: the first late Saturday into early Sunday followed by the next system late Sunday into early Monday. Despite the chance for rain, no day looks to be a washout, so expect dry weather and even sun at times over the weekend—just have the WTVM Weather app handy, so you can track the incoming showers. These upcoming rounds of unsettled weather precede a cold front moving across the Southeast next Monday, which will cause temperatures to drop during the afternoon hours. Tuesday looks chilly again in the 50s and 30s with a dose of sunshine before the possibility of more wet weather looms on the horizon for mid-week.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.