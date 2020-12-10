Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus picks up toy donations from the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 kicked off its annual toy drive last week.
Thanks to the overwhelming support from the community, the Valley Rescue Mission did its first pickup Thursday.
The organization picked up the toys from Rivertown Buick GMC. Those involved said the pick up shows the willingness to help the less fortunate this holiday season.
“This Christmas morning, children will be able to wake up and have a good Christmas because of donations here,” said Greg Wilson, marketing director of the Valley Rescue Mission.
“Keep bringing these toys,” said Eddie Legallais, sales consultant at Rivertown Buick GMC. “We are happy to greet you at the patio. We are clean, we are safe we, are wearing masks, we are very considerate of everyone’s safety.”
The last day to donate a new, unwrapped toy is Dec. 16.
