Warm Through the Weekend; Rain Coverage Increases Late Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our temperatures will stay in the 70s heading into your Friday with mostly sunny skies and we should see the 70s return on Saturday too. The next storm system will cause clouds to increase late on Friday with shower chances going up by Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. The coverage will be around 40-50%, and when Sunday rolls around, we may deal with a few lingering showers, but I don’t think it will be a particularly wet day for us. Late Sunday into Monday morning, we expect another push of some rain for the area with the best coverage before noon. Then, expect a push of cooler air to arrive. Another front will move in Wednesday, and this will bring more rain to the area along with another push of cooler air that will stick around through the end of next week. We will continue to fine-tune this weekend’s forecast for you since there are still some questions on how the rain chances Sunday will work out.