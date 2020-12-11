Carver falls in state quarterfinals

JEFFERSON, Ga. (WTVM) - The No. 3 Carver Tigers did their best to dig out of an early 14-point hole, but their comeback effort fell short as they were eliminated by the No. 2 Jefferson Dragons 28-22 on Friday night in the GHSA Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Jefferson jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Tigers got on the board on a one-yard run by Jaiden Credle to cut it to 14-6 at the half.
In the second half, the Dragons would get back to two-touchdown leads on quarterback keepers by Malachi Starks, but D.J. Riles found William Bonilla twice on fourth quarter TD passes, the last coming with 25 seconds remaining, but they never caught up.
Carver winds up the season with a 10-1 record and a lot of momentum going into next season.
