Chattahoochee Valley Community College unveils Spring 2021 plan

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - As one semester comes to an end, administrators are gearing up for the next one. Chattahoochee Valley Community College is unveiling its plan for the Spring 2021 semester.
Classes will be offered in traditional, hybrid and fully online modalities.
“We are excited to be able to offer our classes in a variety of formats to accommodate students this spring,” said Dr. Chantae Calhoun, Dean of Instruction. “We think it’s important, particularly for those career technical classes, that students have traditional hands-on instruction in a safe manner.”
Administrators say safety remains at the forefront of their minds. Masks and social distancing will continue to be required. Newly installed scanners will check for masks and conduct temperature checks as people enter all campus buildings.
“We know this has been a trying time for our students, faculty, staff, and the community...The pandemic has brought about time for reflection. People are looking for ways to improve upon themselves, start a new career, or advance in their current careers, and we are here to help them do just that,” said President Jackie Screws.
The school is also offering former students who did not return after the Spring 2020 to allow them to receive up to a total of six credit hours for free in a buy-one-get-one format.
