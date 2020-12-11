Chattahoochee Valley prepping for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a complete day since the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) okayed emergency use authorization on Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccination.
Local departments are already prepping for its anticipated arrival. Doses of the vaccine could be in the Chattahoochee Valley as soon as next week.
Some medical professionals are trying to figure out the best storage option ahead of the vaccine’s arrival.
“I got a call from our supplier asking if we had the proper freezer required to store the vaccine,” said Terri Jordan, founder of ACE healthcare in Columbus.
Others on the government side of things are trying to work out the logistics of its distribution.
“We have asked our fire chief and our EMA director to get in touch with DPH for a more ‘broad’ distribution,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said.
According to the Columbus Department of Public Health, they plan to roll out the vaccine similar to how they would distribute medication during a mass disaster, meaning the residents ages 65 and up with health issues would receive doses along with healthcare workers.
The real challenge is getting the vaccine distributed to rural areas within the West Central Health District, according to Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
“There are some counties in Georgia that are not even equipped with a physician’s office, so the health department in those counties are going to be the one they turn to,” Kirkland said.
When the time comes, the health department, local doctor’s offices, and nurse practitioners who administer the vaccine will be able to keep track of who receives it by a system called the Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services (GRITS).
Medical professionals like Jordan are already envisioning what that vaccination process might look like.
“We really would not treat it much different than what we do now by going out to a lot of different companies and vaccinate for the flu and we do that by the hundreds,” Jordan said.
While the vaccine is a good start, there are still a lot of logistics to work out and it will be some time until it is made available to the general public. For now, the department of public health recommends following the recommended guidelines to keep cases down.
