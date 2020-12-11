City of Opelika warning the public of scam by unlicensed pine straw installers

Scam alert (Source: WAFB)
By Olivia Gunn | December 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 5:32 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is warning the public of a scam that’s targeting residents.

The city has been made aware of scams from out-of-state pine straw installers, who do not have business licenses to conduct business within the city limits.

The companies are offering to install pine straw for $4 a bale, but ultimately charge upwards of four times the amount of pine straw that’s actually spread.

The city urges anyone who is approached by a pine straw installer to ask to see their business license and report them to the city’s revenue office at 334-705-5160 and the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 if anything seems suspicious.

