Columbus Ballet preparing for performance of the Masked Nutcracker

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Ballet will have its 24th annual Nutcracker performance this year, but there will be some changes.
Performers, production staff, and crew members will have masks on. Scenery parts of the production are places such as the Columbus Museum, the Naval Museum, the Botanical Gardens, The Rankin, and Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The Columbus Ballet is thrilled to be able to dance again after the art industry has taken a hit from the pandemic and hopes to perform next year for a 25th anniversary.
“Now, more than ever the arts are so important and people don’t realize that until it’s been taken from them,” said artistic director Kylie Casino. “So, I am just thrilled that we’re able to share this production.”
“Wanting to lift the spirits of our community right, because it’s stressful. Everybody’s down. It’s affecting everybody in some negative way,” said Ed Sutherland with Columbus Ballet.
The performance will air on WXTX Fox 54 after the Falcons’ game Sunday, Dec. 20.
