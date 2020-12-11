Columbus police searching for missing 41-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
41-year-old Christa Gabrielle Landers was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Walker St. on Dec. 2 at approximately 12:00 p.m.
Landers is 5′5″ and approximately 145 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair and walks with a limp on her left side.
She was seen driving her tan 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Georgia tag PTL6404.
Anyone with information on Landers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
