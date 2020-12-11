COURT: Columbus man arrested with child porn images of a family member

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details on what led to a 20-year-old Columbus man’s arrest came out when he made his initial court appearance.
In his initial appearance in Recorder’s Court, investigators say they were contacted on Nov. 25 in reference to issues between a victim and a family member.
When they arrived, the family member had the victim unlock her phone where police allegedly discovered pornographic videos and images shared between the victim and Ward, who are also related. Their familial relationship is not being specified at this time to maintain the anonymity of the victim.
The images included screenshots from Instagram dating back to Sept. 30, according to court testimony.
Investigators could not comment on nature of the images, only stating they were pornographic.
Ward was given a $2,500 bond for each of the 22 counts, resulting in a total bond of $55,000. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or other family members.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
