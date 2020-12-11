Dixon leads Cavaliers to berth in 2A semfinals

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Charlie Dixon rushed for three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to break the game open in the fourth quarter, to lead the No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers to a 34-21 win over the No. 3 Thomasville Bulldogs on Friday night in the GHSA Class 4A state quarterfinals in a game played at Callaway Stadium.
Demetrius Coleman got the Cavaliers on the board in the first quarter with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Shephard, then Dixon went to work.
He had a seven-yard run late in the first quarter to extend the lead to 14-0. Thomasville scored twice in the second quarter to tie the game, but Dixon took it in from six yards out in the third quarter to get the Cavaliers back in the lead at 21-14, before breaking off the 98-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Callaway some much needed cushion.
Ladarrious Williams added a 32-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Callaway will host No. 2 Rabun County in the 2A semifinals next week at Callaway Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.