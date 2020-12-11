Early voting beginning next week in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting next week, Georgians can head to the polls in the state’s pair of U.S. Senate races.
Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are each vying to keep their seats in the Senate against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively.
Early voting in Muscogee County begins Monday, Dec. 14 and runs from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day through Dec. 23, including weekends. Voters can also cast their ballots from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.
Early voting ends on Dec. 31 with a final day of advance voting from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Muscogee County will have five early voting locations:
- City Services Center
- Columbus Convention and Trade Center
- Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center
- Psalmond Road Recreation Center
- Columbus Technical College Student Center
Election Day is January 5, 2021.
