Ft. Benning celebrates annual tower lighting event

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s 30th Airborne tower lighting celebration was held Friday night.
This year, the event was not open to the public due to COVID-19. The celebration was streamed.
This year looked different without many people but had the same structure as previous years. There was still a countdown and the 250-foot tower is lit and will be lit through the holidays.
“Due to COVID, we kind of condensed it a little bit,” said Isaac Henderson. “But we still can show that when this tower lights up, everybody knows that the season has started on Fort Benning.”
Santa also witnessed the tower lighting. Green and red strands of lights adorn the tall tower for all to know the holiday season is here.
