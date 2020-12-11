Keep the Umbrella Nearby This Weekend

We anticipate two rounds of rain over the weekend: the 1st Saturday afternoon into the evening and the next late Sunday into Monday. No day this weekend looks to be a washout but have the WTVM Weather app handy so you can track any showers around. Expect some dry weather at times but have the umbrella of course. For now, the best rain coverage looks likely on Monday, but after we get through some wet weather to start the week, a cold front will finally clear the Valley and bring us another shot of chilly, winter-like air in the days to follow. Expect highs back in the 50s and lows dropping from the 40s to 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.