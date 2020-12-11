Mayor and city leaders gather virtually for Let’s Talk Columbus forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus and other city leaders gathered virtually via Zoom Thursday for Let’s Talk Columbus.
During the virtual forum, leaders updated residents on things regarding Muscogee County an the city.
Various topics were covered, including the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, pedestrian fatalities, and parking spaces downtown. Another hot topic was eviction trash.
Mayor Skip Henderson said the city is working on solutions to keep communities clean during unfortunate times.
“We are committed to cleaning up the neighborhoods,” said Henderson. “There’s a lot of folks who take pride in their yards and they shouldn’t suffer because some of that trash is thrown all down the block.”
Henderson said he’s working with the city attorney and landlords to come up with some solutions.
The forum was available to the public via Facebook and YouTube.
