MCSD reports more student COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report Friday.
For the week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 11, there are 28 in-person students who have tested positive for the virus. It’s an increase of 11 positive cases the previous week.
Currently, 515 school-based students are in self-quarantine, compared to less than 300 students last week. A total of seven employees are positive and 90 employees are in quarantine.
See detailed data provided by the school district below:
Total enrolled students 31,516
Total in-person students 16,605
In-person student positive cases 28
In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases 515
Total employees 5,175
Total school-based employees 3,549
School-based employee positive cases 7
School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases 90
