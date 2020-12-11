MCSD reports more student COVID-19 cases

By Olivia Gunn | December 11, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 12:06 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report Friday.

For the week of Dec. 7 through Dec. 11, there are 28 in-person students who have tested positive for the virus. It’s an increase of 11 positive cases the previous week.

Currently, 515 school-based students are in self-quarantine, compared to less than 300 students last week. A total of seven employees are positive and 90 employees are in quarantine.

See detailed data provided by the school district below:

Total enrolled students 31,516

Total in-person students 16,605

In-person student positive cases 28

In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases 515

Total employees 5,175

Total school-based employees 3,549

School-based employee positive cases 7

School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases 90

