New ‘Diversity in Leadership’ exhibit honors former Ft. Benning commanding general

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum in Columbus honored a former Fort Benning commanding general with a new exhibit.
The Diversity in Leadership exhibit recognizes Lt. Gen. Gary Brito’s role as being the first African American leader at the military installation.
Brito made a special trip to Columbus from the Pentagon Friday with his family as many community leaders gathered to watch as he unveiled the exhibit. The exhibit features his uniform and other panels about African American leaders on post.
Brito said he never thought he would have such an honor to represent diversity in leadership within the military when he first enlisted in the army. He said it was truly an honor.
“Honored, humbled, blessed beyond belief, a little emotional quite frankly,” said Brito. “I just feel very, very privileged to be a part of this display. It does mean a lot to the institution but more importantly, this is a milestone for all the future soldiers who want to join.”
Brito and his family plan to travel back to Washington, D.C. Saturday, but in the meantime, he offered some advice for minorities who want to follow in his footsteps one day. Brito said, “Work hard for any goal you want to achieve. Don’t accept no, and get it done.”
