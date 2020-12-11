One person injured in shooting in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was injured in a shooting in Sumter County Friday evening.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to shots fired near Mitchell Street in De Soto, Georgia.
When deputies arrived along with first responders, they found a male with apparent gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The victim was airlifted to another location was stable and alert at the time.
There are no suspects in the case. The case remains under investigation by the Sumer County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
