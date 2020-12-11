Piedmont Columbus regional honors CPD corporal during First Friday Hero presentation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional honored a corporal with the Columbus Police Department as its First Friday Hero.
Corporal Robert Greene has been with the police department for over 35 years.
Greene has played a key role in implementing bike safety programs within the department. He works with Safe Kids Columbus during its annual helmet giveaways, This year, Greene played a major role in a adapting the giveaway to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines amid the pandemic.
The First Friday Hero program recognizes first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
