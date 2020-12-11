Three suspects arrested on robbery charges in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects were arrested on robbery charges in Opelika Wednesday.
Kelton Brown 28, Daniel Bess, 20, and Robert Kelley, 28, all from Opelika, are charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
The arrests stem from a report of a possible kidnapping and theft of property at a hotel in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.
When Opelika detectives arrived at the scene, they made contact with two male victims. It was determined that the males had been robbed by the three suspects in the 200 block of Lee Road 148 in the Beauregard community. The victims were physically pulled from their vehicle by the three suspects and one victim was physically assaulted.
Car keys and the victim’s car were taken by one of the suspects and both victims were then forced into the suspect vehicle and driven to the hotel. While at the hotel, the same victim that was assaulted during the robbery was assaulted again by one of the suspects. He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment and released.
Brown, Bess, and Kelley are being held in the Lee County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Additional charges are expected.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200, or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.
