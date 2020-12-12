ABC Board to consider re-enacting the law allowing curbside alcohol sales

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold a virtual emergency board meeting Monday, December 14, 2020, to consider allowing curbside alcohol sales again.
The move would add an amendment to 20-X-6-.19ER Emergency Curbside Sales Authorization.
The amendment would allow on-premise licensees to again sell alcoholic beverages to-go. The original “Curbside Sales Authorization” expired September 15th, 2020.
Dean R. Argo with the ABC Board said the spread of COVID-19 appeared at that time to be on the decline and licensees were re-opening and/or expanding operations and inside seating/service. However, COVID cases have steadily increased over the last month causing a need to authorize curbside delivery options.
In accordance with the Alabama Open Meetings Act, the emergency meeting notice has been posted on the Secretary of State’s website.
