A Couple Rain Chances On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Milder and more unsettled conditions have returned to the Chattahoochee Valley. Tracking some showers (30-40% coverage) for tonight that should not bring a washout. Temps rather comfortable in the middle 50s for low. Sunday during the day will be remain mostly dry for just about everyone, however, an isolated shower is possible around sunrise and/or around dinner time. A widespread rainfall (60-70% coverage) arrives Sunday late evening and night and continues into the early morning hour of Monday, could see some heavy downpours for sure, but no severe weather expected. Temps in the upper 60s for Sunday with low 60s by Monday, our next chance at a more substantial cold shot is mid to late next week with highs in the low 50s and lows around freezing. Enjoy the milder air if you like it, and have the umbrella on stand by!