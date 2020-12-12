LaGrange police investigating early morning shooting on Borton St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting, leaving two people injured.
At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 12, officers responded to the 600 block of Borton Street in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived to the scene and located 22-year-old Clifton Alan Callaway suffering from an apparent gun shot wound to the abdomen area.
Callaway was airlifted to a Metro Atlanta Hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, the LaGrange Police Department was notified that a second subject suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at Piedmont Hospital in Newnan.
Officers responded there and met with 23-year-old Ahmaury Sessions, who had been shot once in the arm. It was determined Sessions was shot in the 600 block of Borton Street during the same incident with Callaway.
According to police, the investigation has revealed that Callaway and Sessions were involved in an altercation with each other. During the altercation, both subjects had firearms and fired at one another, striking each other. This case remains under investigation at this time.
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
