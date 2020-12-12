Mostly Dry Days and Rainy Nights for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the weekend, we are looking mostly dry during the daytime hours, but the overnight hours are when we see that best shot at some showers. For Saturday we will see highs in the low-70s and windy conditions as a cold front approaches the area. We will see the best shot at rain later this evening and into the overnight hours. Sunday looks more or less the same with showers staying out of the forecast until the overnight hours into early Monday morning. Highs will be in the upper-60s for Sunday with more clouds around than we will see today.