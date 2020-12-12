Opelika celebrates 20th anniversary of Christmas in a Railroad Town event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 20th anniversary of a Christmas celebration took place in Opelika Friday night.
Christmas in a Railroad Town featured vendors, a train ride, Christmas music and movies, animals brought by the Montgomery Zoo, and Santa.
The event was adjusted to be COVID-19 friendly. Masks and social distancing were required and there were hand sanitizer stations around.
“2020 has been a difficult year for everybody in this country and I think we need the holidays this year more than ever before,” said Ken Ward, the executive director of Opelika Main Street. “And so we really felt like we needed to have this event and so that’s why we remade the event to make it COVID friendly, so that the families here in East Alabama could have that Christmas event that they deserve here in our community.”
Christmas in a Railroad Town gives people a taste of Christmas past, offering wagon rides through the Victorian Front Porch Christmas Tour. The annual event also helps support local small businesses.
