Traffic operation in Columbus yields over 300 citations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department paired up with Georgia State Patrol and the Office of Highway Safety this week to crack down on distracted driving.
Officials were seen on Veterans Parkway, Victory Drive, and Macon Road.
The seven-hour operation resulted in more than 300 citations. More than one third of the citations were for distracted driving. The goal was to reduce accidents, injuries, and property damage during the holiday season.
The operation yielded the following:
- 370 total citations
- 180 Distracted driving
- 76 Seatbelts
- 12 No state tag
- 8 No proof of insurance
- 136 Miscellaneous violations
