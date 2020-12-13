Auburn finishes regular season with win against Mississippi State 24-10

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers finished their regular season with a win 24-10 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night.
It was a slow start for Bo Nix and the Tigers’ offense, finishing the night with 343 total yards of offense.
Nix finished the night with 125 passing yards and one touchdown.
The Tigers were the first to get on the scoreboard when kicker Anders Carlson made a 27-yard field goal.
The Tigers had the lead 3-0 going into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs would get on the scoreboard. With over five minutes left in quarter, kicker Brandon Ruiz made a 41-yard field goal.
Just before the end of the quarter, Carlson made a 37-yard field goal.
Auburn had a 6-3 lead going into halftime.
With over four minutes left to play in the third quarter, the Tigers would extend their lead when Carlson made a 45-yard field goal.
Heading into the final quarter, the Tigers had the lead 9-3.
The Tigers started heating up in the final quarter.
With over 10 minutes left to play in the game, the Tigers would get their first touchdown of the night when Nix connected with Seth Williams for the 32-yard pass.
The Bulldogs wouldn’t take long to answer back. Quarterback Will Rogers found wide receiver Austin Williams for an eight-yard touchdown.
With over eight minutes left to play in the game, the Tigers still had the lead 16-10.
The Tigers would strike back.
With over six minutes left, Nix ran the ball three-yards for a touchdown.
Going for the two-point conversion, Nix found wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers for the two-points.
The Tigers came out with the win 24-10.
Auburn finished the regular season 6-4.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.