Columbus firefighters partnering with kids for ‘Shop, Drop and Roll’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local firefighters are helping light up children’s faces this Christmas for families who might be struggling this time of year.
Columbus Fire and EMS paired up with kids from the local boys and girls club for their second annual ‘Shop, Drop and Roll’ event Saturday.
Firefighter Courtney Brown says they chose 50 families who each had a $100 spending limit.
They took the kids shopping at the Walmart on Victory Dr. this weekend.
Columbus Fire and EMS did not let the pandemic stop them from giving back this holiday season.
“It was personal for me. I feel like I’ve been blessed and fortunate not to miss a paycheck. I’m gainfully employed throughout the year, so I just want to make sure that we are able to pay it forward and able to help other families who may need assistance in this time of need,” said Brown.
Fire trucks and EMS vehicles paraded from the Public Safety Center down Victory Dr. into the Walmart parking lot.
