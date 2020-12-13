Columbus police investigating overnight shooting on 24th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are conducting an investigation after being called to the scene of an overnight shooting on 24th St.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of 24th St. at approximately 12:57 a.m. early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting and a person shot.
Police say the incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.
There is no word on any injuries sustained or if police have any potential suspects at this time.
