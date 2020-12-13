Couple Cold Fronts In Store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a mainly dry Sunday, showers and downpours are on their way to the Valley heading into tonight. This is in association with our first cold front of the week that will move through Monday morning. You’ll notice it will be pretty mild tonight with many area seeing temps in the middle 60s as steady rain arrives after midnight (50-70% coverage), but a shower can’t be ruled out before midnight as well. Have the rain jacket ready for Monday morning, especially early, but by the afternoon take out the sunglasses and sweaters as it clears out and cools off into the 50s. A break in the action on Tuesday before another cold front arrives on Wednesday with showers (40-50% coverage). Back near or below freezing Wednesday and Thursday night, with highs in the low and middle 50s, so be prepared to turn the heat back on for those days!